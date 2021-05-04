fbpx
Arik Air Resumes Flights To Maiduguri

May 4, 2021085
Airline company Arik Air has announced that it would resume flight operations from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to the Maiduguri International Airport in Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement, stating that passengers from the Lagos airport can enjoy the service from Abuja.

It noted that its decision to resume flight operations in Maiduguri was influenced by the “demand” by customers.

READ ALSO: FG Approves Establishment Of National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons

The statement read, “We are delighted to reintroduce our services to Maiduguri, following popular demand by our customers for Arik’s presence in the city.

“Customers on this route should again expect the traditional Arik Air hospitality and exceptional service that have become the hallmark of the airline.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing.

