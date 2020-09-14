Arik Air Issues Apologies to Customers over Flight Disruption

The management of Arik Air has apologised to its customers whose travel plans were disrupted by the picketing of operations by some aviation unions on September 14.

Adebanji Ola, Arik Air manager of communications, apologised in a statement on Monday.

The airline’s operations were disrupted by aviation unions over alleged non-payment of staff salaries since April, after placing 90 percent of the workforce on compulsory leave and other anti-labour practices.

“We wish to place on record that the picketing was illegal and has no backing of the aviation unions whose leadership have embraced dialogue by attending mediatory meetings called by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA),” the statement read.

“The management strongly condemns this action and once again assures all stakeholders of a safe and conducive working environment.

“We shall also protect the interest of the flying public for a safe, friendly and on time travelling experience.

“We are already working with the federal ministry of labour and employment, ministry of aviation and NCAA to resolve all pending issues with the unions and a section of the staff.”

The spokesperson, however, assured customers with valid tickets who could not fly on Monday can modify their tickets at no cost for future travels.

“We are working to bring the situation under control and the public will be advised accordingly,” he said.

Source: The Cable