Arik Air Dismisses Pilots Over ‘illegal’ Industrial Action, Cancels Flights

December 23, 2021 161

The management of Arik Air, on Tuesday, dismissed some of its pilots for allegedly going on a strike without observing laid down procedures.

Although the exact number of the affected pilots was not disclosed, the airline stated that the decision was made because the pilots failed to serve the airline a strike notice in line with labour laws.

According to a statement released by the airline’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, Adebanji Ola, it stated that the pilots neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union, nor did they submit any statement of demands to the company.

Describing their actions as “spontaneous and callous”, the statement stated further that the pilots were dismissed for gross acts of indiscipline.

“Arik Air finds it rather treacherous of the Pilots to contemplate a strike action at this Yuletide season which is the peak period for airlines all over the world. They peddle for naught the reputation and financial health of the company,” the statement reads.

“It is instructive to note that the management of the airline has of late had very fruitful discussions with relevant aviation unions including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), on conditions of service for all employees. This has led to the signing of a robust condition of service and redundancy benefits for staff.”

The airline stated that as a result of its decision to sack some of its pilots it has cancelled some flights.

“While great efforts have been made to minimize the impact of the illegal strike action, some fully booked flights have had to be canceled. Arik Air regrets the inconvenience caused by this action and is doing everything in its powers to minimize the impact and discomfort to its esteemed customers,” the statement adds.