Arik Air Announces Retrenchment of 300 Workers

December 4, 2020 41

Arik Air management on Friday announced the retrenchment of 300 workers of the airline.

A statement by Adebanji Ola, Arik’s manager on Friday blamed the retrenchment on the negative effect of the ravaging coronavirus disease.

The statement titled, “Arik Air management declares 300 staff redundant,”said that a redundancy package would be provided for the affected workers with the help of the aviation unions.

The statement read, “Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

READ ALSO: Africa’s First Art Gallery Aggregator Opens With 10 Nigerian Galleries

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

The airline added that over 50 per cent of its workforce of over 1,600 staff have been on furlough in the past six months.

Meanwhile, a protest by members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) on Thursday, left Arik Air passengers stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, over poor working conditions.

The workers had blocked the entrance of the airline’s headquarters, carrying placards with different inscriptions that read; “End Arik brutality”, and “Sign our condition of service and recall all staff”.