fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTERSPORTS

ARIAN Pledges To Promote Insurance In Sports

May 23, 20220130

The Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN) has pledged to promote insurance awareness through sports.

The announcement was made in a statement titled “Seven teams to compete in the inaugural ARIAN football tournament.”

It stated that “As preparations are on top gear for the first-ever football competition among the Nigerian insurance practitioners, seven teams out of the registered insurance companies in Nigeria will compete for the trophy.

“The professional star-studded footballers are drawn from the following insurance companies: Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Universal Insurance Plc, Axa Mansard Insurance,  Tangerines Insurance Company,  Prudential Life Assurance Company, American International Insurance Company  and The Zenith General Insurance Company.”

The Chairman, LOC of the Tournament, who also doubles as the ARIAN National Social Secretary, Mayowa Olatubosun, encouraged the sportsmen to apply basic FIFA rules of fair play, as the draw conducted was witnessed by the representatives of the participating companies in the ARIAN secretariat, ARIAN stated that the competition would last for four weekends in Lagos.

“The event which is to commemorate 22nd founder years of ARIAN will not only foster unity among its members, but will also promote harmonious relationships between all the principals and their agents in the insurance industry in Nigeria,” the statement said.

APC Postpones Presidential Screening Again

About Author

ARIAN Pledges To Promote Insurance In Sports
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
October 7, 20190536

PayPal Pulls out of Facebook’s Libra Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Payments firm PayPal has become the first company to pull out of an alliance that is trying to launch Facebook’s digital currency Libra. PayPal made t
Read More
Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 12, 20160284

Equity Market Loses N61billion in One Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Equity Market, last week recorded a huge fall as trading activities on the floor of the bourse fluctuated during market sessions in the week. T
Read More
EFCC COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
February 25, 20200642

₦30.2 billion Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Jonah Jang, Yusuf on Revised Charges

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, February 24, 2020, re-arraigned the former Plateau State governor, Senator, Jonah David Jang,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.