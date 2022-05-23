ARIAN Pledges To Promote Insurance In Sports

May 23, 2022 130

The Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN) has pledged to promote insurance awareness through sports.

The announcement was made in a statement titled “Seven teams to compete in the inaugural ARIAN football tournament.”

It stated that “As preparations are on top gear for the first-ever football competition among the Nigerian insurance practitioners, seven teams out of the registered insurance companies in Nigeria will compete for the trophy.

“The professional star-studded footballers are drawn from the following insurance companies: Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Universal Insurance Plc, Axa Mansard Insurance, Tangerines Insurance Company, Prudential Life Assurance Company, American International Insurance Company and The Zenith General Insurance Company.”

The Chairman, LOC of the Tournament, who also doubles as the ARIAN National Social Secretary, Mayowa Olatubosun, encouraged the sportsmen to apply basic FIFA rules of fair play, as the draw conducted was witnessed by the representatives of the participating companies in the ARIAN secretariat, ARIAN stated that the competition would last for four weekends in Lagos.

“The event which is to commemorate 22nd founder years of ARIAN will not only foster unity among its members, but will also promote harmonious relationships between all the principals and their agents in the insurance industry in Nigeria,” the statement said.