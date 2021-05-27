fbpx
May 27, 2021
Aregbesola Keeps Mum On 2023 Presidential Race

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has stated that he is part of a “group of focused and serious politicians” who will not just step into the race for the 2023 presidency without proper consideration.

He made this known on Tuesday at a virtual colloquium, themed: “Africa: Interrogating the Leadership Questions”.

Aregbesola was asked by a participant if he plans to run for the office of the president in 2023, to which he said he has no response to the question.

“I have no response to that. I belong to a group of focused, serious politicians who don’t on their own just jump up and pursue ambitions, I have never done that before and I won’t start that now,” he said.

When asked what was responsible for the scarcity of passport booklets at immigration centres across the country, the Minister stated that it was not correct to say that booklets are not available.

He noted that there is no passport station in the world that does not have booklets more than it can process, adding that passport processing centres are being structured for seamless operations.

“First of all, booklets are available. Let me tell you that straightway, it is false to say booklets are not available,” he said.

“As I’m talking to you, there is no passport station in the world today where they do not have booklets with them more than what they can process.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

