Are You On Track To Achieve Your 2021 Goals?

2020 was a tough year. At least, for most people.

A new year brings with it the promise of a fresh start, and with it, the hope of a better year. Most people start the year with great plans, setting goals, and making new year resolutions.

These are common new year activities however, achieving those goals take a lot more effort, and most times people get sidetracked and do not meet their targets for the year.

There is a method that has been proven effective in helping people stay committed to their goals throughout the year, and that is having an accountability partner who is invested in your success.

This person could be a colleague, a friend, or a mentor. What is important is that they have a personal investment in seeing you meet your goals during the stipulated timeline.

Another method that has yielded immense results for many is mentorship. A mentor is one who has the expertise to help mentees avoid mistakes as well as resources they can leverage to fast-track their success.

According to a report by the global Human Resource technology platform, SAP Success Factors, a survey of 170 sales and marketing professionals, showed that employees who were part of a mentoring relationship were found to have significantly higher engagement scores than employees who were not.

Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami, who was recently awarded the Most Influential Coaching Leader of 2020 by the duo of African Leadership Award and World HRD Forum is a multiple award-winning leadership and performance coach. He has announced the debut launch of his annual mentorship series tagged “Made 4 More”.

The Managing Partner at iamaCHAMP Limited, a cutting-edge capacity development firm that is committed to raising world-class leaders and building capacity in individuals who yearn to make extraordinary marks in their career, business, and relationships.

The six-month paid mentorship program tagged ‘Made 4 More’ is designed for people seeking to record remarkable growth in 2021 across their career, business, and/or relationships.

Participants of this program will leverage Abiola’s skills, network, and resources, which he has developed over the past decade while mentoring, coaching, and training over 1,000 business executives and young people across Africa, UAE, and the United States of America.

Interested participants who want to conquer 2021 like a Champion can click here http://abiolachamp.com/made-4-more-champions/. Register now as there are limited slots for the program.