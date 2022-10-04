BREAKING: ARCON Drags Meta To Abuja Court

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has dragged Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited, to the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, ARCON accused Meta Platforms Incorporated of continued exposure of unvetted adverts, which it noted had led to a loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

The apex regulatory body for Nigeria’s advertising ecosystem, therefore, sought a declaration among others that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring the same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

ARCON, however, requested the payment of N30 billion in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

More to follow..