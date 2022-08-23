ARCON Bans Use Of Foreign Models And Voice Actors

The Federal Government (FG) has banned the use of foreign models and voice actors in advertisements made for Nigerians.

Olalekan Fadolapo, the Director-General of Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) announced this via a statement on Monday.

According to Fadolapo, the new policy will go into effect on October 1, 2022.

The ARCON director stated that the move was intended to promote local content and talents while also increasing economic growth.

“In line with the federal government’s policy of developing local talent, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and actions aimed at growing the Nigerian advertising industry, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), being the apex advertising, advertisement and marketing communications’ regulatory agency of the federal government, has in accordance with its statutory mandates, responsibilities and powers as conveyed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022, bans the use of foreign models and voice-over artists on any advertisement targeted or exposed on the Nigerian advertising space with effect from 1st October 2022,” the statement reads.

“All advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian models and voice-over artists.

“Ongoing campaigns are permitted to run out their terms, however, subsequent applications for re-validation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the advertising standards panel (ASP).

“Advertisers, advertisement agencies, media houses, the advertising community, and the general public are hereby enjoined to take note.”