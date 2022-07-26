Arbitos Oil To Launch Fuel Delivery App

Mr Kehinde Ipaye, the managing director of Arbitos Oil, has stated that the company is getting ready to introduce a fuel delivery App in Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday, Ipaye made this claim.

He claimed that the company, which has been in business since 2010, is renowned for consistently delivering high-quality petroleum products.

“We deliver high-quality diesel supplies for all corporate organisations, residences, government establishments, offices and estates.

“We leverage our network of high-quality diesel delivery trucks, standard metering trucks, up-to-date innovative technologies, expert drivers and our haulage expertise to deliver excellence to our esteemed clients,” Ipaye said.