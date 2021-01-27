Appointment Of Security Chiefs Not Determined By Federal Character – Adesina

January 27, 2021 24

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, has siad that appointment of security chiefs is not subject to federal character.

He made the statement in response to alleged nepotism in the appointments under the current administration.

Adesina noted that while federal character dictates appointments, it is not applicable to security.

“There are certain appointments that are subject to federal character, for instance, the constitution says that there must be a minister from each state of the country but there are certain appointments that are also not subject to federal character and one of them is in the security,” he said.

“In security, they are not subject to Federal Character. It is about competence; it is about the ability to deliver.

“So, the president will appoint whoever he feels is fit and proper and will deliver to the best level for the country and for Nigerians”.

Adesina’s comments come hours after the President appointed new Service Chiefs following the resignation of the former officers.

Major-General Leo Irabor replaced General Abayomi Olonisakin as Chief of Defence Staff; Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao replaced Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo replaced Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as Chief of Naval Staff; while General Ibrahim Attahiru replaced Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai as Chief of Army Staff.

Contrary to comments that the replacement of the service chiefs may have come following various calls by Nigerians for the sack of the former officers as a result of a number of security failures under their tenure, Mr Adesina said “the President knew the time to do it and I believe the time has come and that is why it has been done”.

“It will not be right to say one side was right or one side was wrong because the President even in the statement we issued, also commended the outgoing service chiefs for their contribution to engendering a safer country.

“That shows that by and large, he was satisfied with their performances and he just felt it was time to rejig the system; have fresh energy, have fresh blood, have fresh ideas,” he added.