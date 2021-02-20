Apply To Job Vacancies At OPEC, 6 Positions Available

February 20, 2021 20

Looking for a job at the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), here is your chance to get one.

OPEC comprises 13 oil-producing countries, and was founded in 1960.

The organisation has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

What OPEC Does

According to the organisation’s website, what OPEC does is “coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilisation of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry.”

Here are the job vacancies at OPEC

Job title: Downstream Oil Industry Analyst

Location: Nigeria

Summary:

To study and analyse developments in the refining, petrochemical and oil transportation/distribution sectors;

To assess the implications of technological advances, environmental policy and other relevant developments for the downstream oil industry; and

To conduct qualitative and quantitative studies on the medium to long term outlook for the downstream oil sector; to contribute to the World Oil Outlook.

Qualifications:

University degree in Refining Engineering, Petroleum Marketing, Energy Economics or equivalent;

Advanced degree preferred.

University degree: 8 years oil refining, marketing, transportation or energy economics

Advanced degree: 6 years.

Application Deadline

April 11, 2021

How to Apply

You would need to fill in a CV and an application form from your Country’s Governor or you can click here.

To reach Nigeria’s Country Governor for OPEC’s Job Vacancy

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, MCIPR,

Group General Manager, International Energy Relations (GGM IER),

Governor for OPEC,

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation – NNPC,

Block D 10th Floor, Room 04, NNPC Towers,

Abuja, Nigeria.

Job title: Statistical Systems Coordinator

Location: Nigeria

Summary

To assist the Head of Data Services Department and to coordinate, supervise and carry out statistical activities, to manage and guide staff assigned to the Statistics Group in identifying, collecting, storing and retrieving statistical data for the Secretariat and in providing statistical assistance to researchers in the Secretariat;

To carry out statistical research in energy, oil and economics related projects and other administrative tasks relating to the Group.

Main Responsibilities:

Plans, develops, organizes, coordinate and supervises the activities relating to statistical data support and analysis and coordinates staff assignments within the Group

Guides staff in the group in compiling and analyzing statistical data as reported by Member Countries and secondary sources

Supervises the staff in the group in maintaining and updating the statistical database of the Secretariat

Guides the Department’s staff, in close cooperation with the staff of other Departments in the Secretariat, to generate and improve the statistical data reporting by the Secretariat

Maintains and develops networking with other national organizations to improve the quality of statistics data in the Secretariat

Coordinates and assists the Head in administrative matters referring to the Statistics Group

Carries out any other tasks assigned by the relevant superiors as pertain to his/her background, qualifications and position

Qualifications

University degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Operational Research or Economics

Advanced degree preferred

University degree: 10 years

Advanced degree: 8 years

Training Specialisations:

Statistical methods and analysis

Econometrics

Database queries and data mining

Relational Databases, Design Principles (ER-Modeling, Data Flow Diagram)

Extraction and transformation tools

Application Software: Excel, Access, Oracle, B20/20, PL/SQL

IT Skills (Internet, Networking, FTP, TCP/IP)

Oil industry operation

Firm knowledge in the area of energy with specific expertise in the oil sector

Application Deadline

March 31, 2021

How to Apply

You can apply through the relevant Governor

To learn more, visit here.

Job title: Financial Analyst

Location: Nigeria

Summary:

To provide pertinent and reliable information and analyses in support of decision-making and policy-making in Member Countries.

To carry out, on a continuous basis, research programmes and studies on short-term petroleum market developments with the aim of issuing reports on a regular (i.e. daily, weekly, monthly and bi-monthly) as well as ad hoc basis highlighting important issues for their use and consideration.

To conduct regular forecasts, elaborate and analyze oil market scenarios and prepare and publish reports on these findings.

To promote OPEC views and technical analysis on short-term oil market developments to the industry at large and general public via the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (especially the feature article) as well as other reports, presentations and related pod casts.

To prepare and contribute to reports to be submitted to the ECB, the BOG and the MMSC as well as papers for various OPEC publications.

Objectives

To monitor and analyse the short-term impact of financial market developments, in particular commodity markets on petroleum markets as well as the performance of major oil companies, including national oil companies; and to carry out special studies on pertinent issues.

Main Responsibilities

Studies financial markets, in particular commodity markets as well as covering developments in currency, equity, bonds, interest rate markets.

Analyses the impact of financial market developments on short-term developments in the petroleum market.

Studies developments in world financial instruments, finance institutions and related issues.

Carries out analyses of the short-term financial performance of major oil companies, including National Companies and evaluates the short-term impact on the oil industry.

Consolidates findings of the above analyses and prepares and issues reports thereon.

Carries out any other tasks assigned by the relevant superiors as pertain to his/her background, qualifications and position.

Qualifications:

University degree in Economics, Finance, and/or Business Administration.

Advanced degree preferred.

University degree: 8 years, preferably relating to the oil sector

Advanced degree: 6 years

Application Deadline

March 31, 2021

How to Apply

You can apply through the relevant Governor.

To learn more, visit here.

Job title: Alternative Sources of Energy Analyst

Location: Nigeria

Summary:

To study, analyze and evaluate developments of global coal and non-hydrocarbon primary energy sources with particular attention to their technical and economic potential, technology, economics and drivers, such as policies, taxation, market structuring, strategies of key players, etc.

To conduct studies on relevant issues on coal and non-hydrocarbon sources of energy, including production, use by sector and region as well as potential for fuel substitution and to assess their impact on world energy mix and on the demand for oil; contribute to the World Oil Outlook.

Qualifications:

University degree in Energy Management, Economics or in a relevant Engineering discipline.

Advanced degree preferred.

University degree: 8 years in the field of energy studies.

Advanced degree: 6 years.

Application Deadline

March 14, 2021

How to Apply

You can apply through the relevant Governor.

To learn more, visit here.

Job title: Head, Public Relations and Information Department

Location: Nigeria

Summary:

Plans, organizes, coordinates, manages and evaluates the work of the Public Relation and Information Department in accordance with the work programme and budget of the Department so as to optimize its support to the Secretariat in achieving its objectives.

The work aims at creating and maintaining a positive image of the Organization and at ensuring the dissemination of publications and journals at highest professional standard.

Qualifications:

Advanced university degree in Media Studies, Journalism, Public Relations, International Relations or relevant Social Sciences

Ph.D. preferred.

12 years in journalism, information management, and/or public relations in the media or in an energy-related establishment with a minimum of 4 years in a managerial position, preferably at large national, regional, or international institutions

Ph.D.: 10 years

Application Deadline

February 28, 2021

How to Apply

You can apply through the relevant Governor.

To learn more, visit here.

Job title: Head, Finance and Human Resources Department

Location: Nigeria

Summary:

Plans, organizes, coordinates, manages and evaluates the work of the Finance & Human Resources Department in accordance with the work programme and budget of the Department so as to optimize its support to the Secretariat in achieving its overall objectives.

The work covers responsibilities of policies, development and management of human resources and of setting up and managing the Secretariat’s annual budget.

Qualifications:

Advanced university degree in Business Administration or equivalent subject

10 years with a minimum of 4 years in a managerial position, preferably at large national, regional, or international institutions.

Application Deadline

February 28, 2021

How to Apply

You can apply through the relevant Governor.

To learn more, visit here.