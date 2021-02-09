fbpx
APPLY: 2021 Keystone Scholarship For Undergraduates, Postgraduates Students

EDUCATION & TRAINING

February 9, 2021028

Keystone Academic Solutions offers four undergraduate scholarships and two graduate scholarships. The scholarships will be offered to six students who have a good academic background and are able to demonstrate a motivation to transform the world through their education.

Benefits

Four undergraduate students will win the Keystone Scholarship with a value of 2000 USD each. Two graduate students will win the Keystone Scholarship, one with a value of 10 000 USD and the second with a value of 4000 USD.

Who can apply for 2021 Keystone Scholarship?

Future students who are 18 or older when they start the program and are planning to study a full-time undergraduate or graduate program.

How to apply for Keystone Scholarship

Step 1

Complete the sign up form to gain access to StudentHub.

Step 2

Submit your information to at least one of the recommended schools.

Step 3

Log in to StudentHub and apply for the Keystone Scholarship before 31st May 2021.

Step 4

Submit a letter of acceptance to Keystone from one of the schools you contacted via Keystone’s websites.

Step 5

After confirmation, selected applicants would receive one of Keystone’s six scholarships to help fund the applicants studies at the school.

NOTE: Deadline for application is May 31, 2021. Interested applicants should endeavor to register before May 31, 2021.

