APPLY: 2021 Keystone Scholarship For Undergraduates, Postgraduates Students

Keystone Academic Solutions offers four undergraduate scholarships and two graduate scholarships. The scholarships will be offered to six students who have a good academic background and are able to demonstrate a motivation to transform the world through their education.
Benefits
Four undergraduate students will win the Keystone Scholarship with a value of 2000 USD each. Two graduate students will win the Keystone Scholarship, one with a value of 10 000 USD and the second with a value of 4000 USD.
Who can apply for 2021 Keystone Scholarship?
Future students who are 18 or older when they start the program and are planning to study a full-time undergraduate or graduate program.
How to apply for Keystone Scholarship
Step 1
Complete the sign up form to gain access to StudentHub.
Step 2
Submit your information to at least one of the recommended schools.
Step 3
Log in to StudentHub and apply for the Keystone Scholarship before 31st May 2021.
Step 4
Submit a letter of acceptance to Keystone from one of the schools you contacted via Keystone’s websites.
Step 5
After confirmation, selected applicants would receive one of Keystone’s six scholarships to help fund the applicants studies at the school.
NOTE: Deadline for application is May 31, 2021. Interested applicants should endeavor to register before May 31, 2021.
