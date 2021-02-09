APPLY: 2021 Keystone Scholarship For Undergraduates, Postgraduates Students

February 9, 2021 28

Keystone Academic Solutions offers four undergraduate scholarships and two graduate scholarships. The scholarships will be offered to six students who have a good academic background and are able to demonstrate a motivation to transform the world through their education.

Benefits

Four undergraduate students will win the Keystone Scholarship with a value of 2000 USD each. Two graduate students will win the Keystone Scholarship, one with a value of 10 000 USD and the second with a value of 4000 USD.

Who can apply for 2021 Keystone Scholarship?

Future students who are 18 or older when they start the program and are planning to study a full-time undergraduate or graduate program.

How to apply for Keystone Scholarship

Step 1

Complete the sign up form to gain access to StudentHub.

Step 2

Submit your information to at least one of the recommended schools.

Step 3

Log in to StudentHub and apply for the Keystone Scholarship before 31st May 2021.

Step 4

Submit a letter of acceptance to Keystone from one of the schools you contacted via Keystone’s websites.

Step 5

After confirmation, selected applicants would receive one of Keystone’s six scholarships to help fund the applicants studies at the school.

NOTE: Deadline for application is May 31, 2021. Interested applicants should endeavor to register before May 31, 2021.