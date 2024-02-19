APPLY: 100 Women-Led SMEs to Get Support at the 3rd Cohort of Growth4Her

Creative Space Startups, a non-profit organisation, is thrilled to announce that applications for the selection of 100 women-led SMEs in Nigeria and Cameroon are now open for the third cohort of Growth4Her. Growth4Her operates as a consortium involving Creative Space Startups, SocioCapital Impact Group, The Learning Gate, and ActivSpaces, overseeing the management of the Cohort.

Growth4Her is an investor readiness accelerator program designed to support and empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with capacity building and tools to scale up their businesses. The program has a proven track record of success, with participants from its last two cohorts transitioning from small to high-potential, fundable growth-stage businesses. The program equips women-led SME owners with investment readiness skills, connects them directly to funders, and cultivates an ecosystem that supports their businesses.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of bold and innovative women leaders to the Growth4Her program,” says Sefunmi Obielodan, Program Manager at Creative Space Startups. “We believe that by investing in women entrepreneurs, we are not only driving economic growth but also fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for Africa.”

Africa has the highest proportion of women entrepreneurs, but the challenge lies in ensuring they receive adequate support for growth, particularly access to funding. In 2021, the African Development Bank (AfDB) reported a $42 billion gender financing gap in Africa. As an AFAWA Women Entrepreneurship Enabler funded by the AfDB’s AFAWA initiative, Growth4Her addresses this significant concern. Over the next five years, the program aims to empower 1,500 women entrepreneurs across 10 African cities, with a specific focus on Women-led Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs).

The 100 selected women entrepreneurs will receive capacity building and mentorship, psychosocial and policy support, access to funding, media exposure and exposure to markets across Africa and beyond.

To be eligible, the business must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Be at least 51% owned by a woman.

Be at least 20% owned by a woman and have a woman serving as a C-Level Executive (CEO, COO, CTO, CFO, etc.).

Have a board of directors with at least 30% women members.

Have between 5 and 300 employees and operate in Cameroon or Nigeria.

Have annual sales between US$35,000 and US$15 million.

Be able to dedicate 1 week to an intensive virtual and physical bootcamp and 3 hours for mentorship engagement for a period of 8 weeks.

Women-led SMEs are invited to apply by March 6, 2024. For more details and to submit applications, please visit www.growth4her.org/apply .