Apply: 2021 Savvy Global Fellowship For Aspiring And Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

Application for the 2021 Savvy Global Fellowship Program for Aspiring and Early-Stage Entrepreneurs is now open! Are you passionate about solving some of the world’s most pressing problems through innovation? Have you ever wanted to build a successful impact-driven business, but didn’t know how to? Do you own an early-stage business that you want to grow and scale into new markets and verticals? Are you interested in being part of the new generation of impact-driven entrepreneurs? Then apply now! Savvy is looking for you.

Savvy is a global virtual Fellowship program for passionate and brilliant young individuals seeking to be part of the new generation of impact entrepreneurs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many have lost their jobs and are now living in an uncertain world. Savvy Fellowship is equipping these individuals with the necessary knowledge and skill they need to start their own impact-driven business and succeed as entrepreneurs.

The Savvy Global Fellowship for Aspiring and Early-Stage Entrepreneurs, which began in 2020, has so far, received over 30,595 applications from around the world, and has selected 2,572 Fellows from 113 countries. For 12 weeks, no matter what stage your venture is, the Fellowship program helps selected Fellows answer all the relevant questions that they need to kickstart their amazing impact venture, gain early traction, achieve product-market fit, and scale into new markets.

About the Fellowship:

Some of the things you’ll learn as a Savvy Fellow include fundraising for your business, building the right team to execute your business strategies, building buzz around your product or service, achieving product-market fit, scaling into new markets and verticals, and building customer loyalty and retention.

E-Learning:

Savvy Fellowship kicks off with a rigorous 12-weeks e-learning experience. As a Savvy Fellow, you will learn everything from ideation to scaling. Some of the things you’ll learn during the program are ‘understanding your customer’, ‘building a product or service that effectively solves their key challenges’, and ‘effectively positioning your solution in the market.’

Assessment:

During the 12 weeks of learning, unlearning, and relearning, you can test your understanding by taking our weekly quizzes. The quizzes are a combination of multiple choices, Yes or No, and True or False. Assessments are the best way to identify your strengths and areas of weaknesses. Knowing your weaknesses helps you work effectively on them.

Peer Mentorship:

We have introduced peer-to-peer mentorship, which we have found very effective. Our motto at Savvy is: “Be Your Fellow’s Keeper.” So, since all Savvy Fellows don’t have the same level of experience, more experienced and knowledgeable Fellows will help guide the others.

Expert Mentorship:

Savvy Fellows get weekly expert mentorship from over 100 renowned experts across various industries. The Fellows are expected to effectively transform all their learnings from the expert mentorship sessions, into meaningful and measurable societal impact.

Post-Fellowship: After 12 weeks, you’ll receive a Certificate of Completion to proudly share with your professional network. That’s not all. You’ll still find the Savvy platform useful as we constantly share weekly articles on impact entrepreneurship, personal branding, capacity building, and professional opportunities. So, your Savvy Fellowship account will be useful even after you complete the intensive 12-week virtual Fellowship program.

One of the missions of Savvy is to bring passionate and competent individuals together to build sustainable businesses, or to foster strategic partnerships and collaborations between these individuals. With that said, we encourage selected Fellows to use the Savvy platform to find and interact with other Savvy Fellows, which could lead them to start a business together or forge a helpful partnership.

Benefits:

Becoming a Savvy Fellow is an exceptional opportunity for you to:

Identify your ideal target customer, and build a product or service that exceeds their expectations. Make your product or service stand out from competing or substitute solutions in the market. Draft a solid go-to-market strategy, revenue model, and customer acquisition strategy for your business. Optimize your business operations, delegate properly, and build a winning team to execute your business strategies. Identify the right legal structure for your business, raise capital for your business, and forge strong strategic partnerships that will help you scale your business. Meet and interact with renowned business experts across various industries. Share your experiences with other Fellows, and learn from them. Explore industries beyond your daily work and expand your expertise. Strengthen your work through new connections, skills, and ideas. Join a global alumni network of over 2,500 entrepreneurs, to help you seek innovative solutions to common business challenges.

Our Fellows Say:

“Throughout the process of learning, I had a great and wonderful experience. I noted down the important points for my future reference, and I got some really good insights. I am in process of working on my company’s mission and goal, so this helped me a lot to frame them properly. I had a fun and really good learning process. Thanks for such great insights and guidance.” —Araveti Ganga Pratima (from India)

“If you want to be an entrepreneur, then you need to go through the Savvy program. The curriculum is well-defined and very informative. You can work base on your availability because the lessons are split into weeks, and then you can get the opportunity to evaluate yourself by taking the assessment. I definitely recommend it to everyone who got an interest in entrepreneurship.” —Rosa Bilal Ismael (from Djibouti)

“Savvy is a well-designed program for those wanting to pursue entrepreneurship in the future. It provides insights into the basic knowledge one must have to engage in entrepreneurial activities. The notes provided are brief yet give maximum knowledge and this does not even bore the learner. This is a very good platform for people to learn about entrepreneurship in their early stages.” —Urwah Mansoor (from Pakistan)

Eligibility:

Application is open to aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs around the world. There is no geographical, ethnic, or academic restriction. We accept new Fellows between the ages of 18 – 40, who can demonstrate in their application their passion to learn and create lasting change in their community (and the world.) However, we consider applicants above the age of 40, with at least 5 years of work or entrepreneurial experience.

Application:

We have no application deadline. Savvy is a fully-funded Fellowship program, so selected Fellows are not required to pay any fee.