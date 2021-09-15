fbpx

Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

September 15, 20210139
Apple on Tuesday introduced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones designed to capture stunning photos and video with their pro camera system.

The company described the phones as its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that

It said pre-orders for the devices start on Friday, September 17 and will be available starting from Friday, September 24.

Apple said it introduced an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion in both models, featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive.

It explained that the technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities never before possible on iPhone, like macro photography on the new Ultra-Wide camera and up to 2.2 times improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera.

Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance.

READ ALSO: “EU’s New Rules Undermines iPhone’s Security” – Tim Cook

Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage.

It added that there are big improvements to battery life on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro-iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video.

“The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

