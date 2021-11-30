fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS

Apple Music Crowns Wizkid African Artiste Of The Year

November 30, 20210137
Apple Music Crowns Wizkid African Artiste Of The Year

Renowned afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has emerged winner of the Artist of the Year award for African region in the Apple Music Awards 2021.

Apple made the announcement via its official website on Tuesday, as Wizkid emerged among five artists to picked as ‘Artist of the Year’ from various regions.

The music streaming platform listed Wizkid’s achievement stating that “In October 2020, he released Made in Lagos, his critically acclaimed and most commercially successful album, which included his hit song “Essence,” a track that gained 125 million plays on Apple Music and over 2.8 million Shazams.

“This past year, he’s been the most streamed African artist on the continent on Apple Music and ranked on the Daily Top 100 charts in 60 countries, in addition to his monthly plays on Apple Music growing by more than 250 percent outside of Africa.

Omicron: FG To Release New Protocol For International Travel On Tuesday

“He’s also been featured on Apple Music’s Today’s Hits and R&B Now playlists, and he’s a frequent guest on Apple Music Radio shows.”

While receiving the award, Wizkid said, “Thank you to Apple Music for this award. It’s a blessing to get to do what I do, and I’m proud to be representing Africa.”

Other winners of the Artist of the Year award in different regions include Aya Nakamura (France), RIN (Germany), Official Hige Dandism (Japan), Scriptonite (Russia), while The Weeknd won Global Artist of the Year.

About Author

Apple Music Crowns Wizkid African Artiste Of The Year
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

IDP Camp: IOM Recorded 17,053 Births In 2 Years NEWS
July 14, 20210424

IDP Camp: IOM Recorded 17,053 Births In 2 Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says it recorded 17,053 births in 18 different internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Borno state be
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
May 22, 20130175

Reps Summons Bank Chiefs Over Tax Remittance Refusal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House Committee on Finance has threatened to issue bench warrant to chief executive officer of banks who fail to appear before it over failure to render
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
May 23, 20130180

West Brom Still Holding On To Odemwingie

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram West Brom, an English Premier League side has refused to let go of Nigerian born striker Peter Odemwingie. The English club on Wednesday announced the names
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.