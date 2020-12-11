Apple Inc Records Tremendous Sales Globally From 2008-2020

December 11, 2020 50

Apple Inc has not failed to roll out impeccable devices, designs, software, amongst other products and services.

Founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Ronald Wayne in 1976, Apple remains at the top of mind, innovative and a market leader.

In the year, 2018, Apple launched its first set of phones with facial ID, iPhone X, phasing out gradually the models using touch ID, however, in 2020, Apple rolled out the iPhone SE (Special Edition) 2020 which uses touch ID.

Wall Street Zen analyzed the global market sales of Apple Inc from the year 2008 to 2020.

Apple Device Sales Statistics

iPhone Sales From 2008 to 2020

Apple sold an estimated 189.7 million iPhone units in 2020.

At over 200 million units sold, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are the highest-selling iPhone models ever.

Apple Mac Sales 2008-2020

Apple sold an estimated 20.9 million personal computer units in 2020. Apple unveiled MacBook Air in 2020, spiking the demand and increasing sales.

24% of U.S. households have an Apple laptop.





Apple iPad Sales

Apple sold an estimated 49.1 million iPad units in 2020. iPad was first introduced on April 3, 2010.

With a 29.2% share in overall shipments in Q3 2020, the Apple iPad is the leading tablet model in the world.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is a classy digital device. Yes, a device because it is much more than just a watch, it monitors your health, your wellbeing, physical fitness, etc. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6, the Nike edition and the Watch SE during its Special Event on 15 September.

Apple shipped an estimated 30.7 million Apple Watch units in 2019. Apple Watches had a leading 47.9% of overall global smart watch shipments in Q1 2020.

Apple Revenue Breakdown

The iPhone generated $137.78 billion in revenue for Apple in 2020.

Apple Market Share

iPhones had an 11.8% market share in the global smartphone segment as of Q3 2020. Apple’s iOS had a 13.5% global market share among mobile operating systems in Q2 2020.

Apple Music

Apple Software

Games make up 21.86% of active apps on the Apple App Store, followed by business apps at 10.11%. With 2.97 billion downloads, gaming apps were the most popular type of apps on the Apple App Store in Q1 2020.

With 665 million downloads, video and photo apps were the second most popular type of apps on the Apple App Store in Q1 2020. With 20.72 million downloads, Among Us was the most popular app on Apple’s App Store in September 2020.

Apple’s App Store generated $54.2 billion in revenue in 2019, up from $46.6 billion in 2018.

With $33.86 million, Tinder was the leading revenue generator among iOS apps in September 2020.

Apple Research and Development Expenses

Apple spent $18.75 billion on research and development in 2020.