APO Group’s Vice President Lynne Krawchuk Selected As A Judge For The Drum Global Public Relations Awards 2023

APO Group the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce the selection of VP of Digital, PR, and Media Relations, Lynne Krawchuk has been selected as a judge for the prestigious Drum Awards for Public Relations. This is the second consecutive year Lynne has been selected for this honour.

The Drum Awards for Public Relations celebrate the best PR campaigns, rewarding the professionals overseeing the communications of companies, governments, and organisations.

The Drum Awards attracts thousands of entries from some of the biggest companies and brands in the world. Entrants last year came from the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe, and, for the first time, Australia. Winners from 2022 included campaigns for McDonald’s, BMW, EE, Brewdog, Adidas, L’Oréal, and Marriot.

The Drum Awards for PR recognises and awards the people and brands at the pinnacle of the PR sector, and Lynne will be judging PR entries from some of the world’s biggest agencies and consultancies. Lynne joins members of a diverse group of expert practitioners who are selected to bring a global perspective to the judging process.

With over 20 years of experience, Lynne has had a lengthy and storied career, in which she has assumed influential roles in Digital, Public Relations, and Traditional Agency domains. Her innovative thinking has birthed strategic brand solutions, leaving an indelible mark on the public relations sector.

Krawchuk’s selection as a judge is a testament to the work APO Group does in seamlessly connecting international clients with media channels spanning all 54 countries across the continent. Lynne’s team actively cultivates deep relationships with media and influential partners, while also coordinating impactful campaigns for some of the world’s most distinguished organisations.

“The Drum Awards for PR recognise the creativity and dedication that the pinnacle of our industry produces, and as a proud representative from Africa, I’m thrilled to be a judge for the second consecutive year,” says Lynne Krawchuk, Vice President of Digital, PR, and Media Relations at APO Group. “This opportunity not only allows me to acknowledge the most outstanding campaigns of this year but also to celebrate the remarkable talents that define our industry from agencies across the globe.”

“Lynne’s exceptional abilities in managing imaginative and impactful PR campaigns have been witnessed by many of our clients,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard the Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “In supporting some of the world’s largest corporations to build enduring connections with African media, APO Group showcases Africa’s growing global influence in the field of Public Relations, as demonstrated by Lynne’s inclusion on The Drum’s esteemed panel of judges.”