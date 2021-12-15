fbpx

APM Terminals Apapa Invested ₦180Bn On Facility Upgrade

December 15, 20210141
APM Terminals Apapa revealed it has invested $438m (about ₦180 billion) on its facility since it won the concession of the terminal in 2006.

The company said the amount was spent on the upgrade of its facility, acquisition of modern cargo handling equipment and support of seamless services.

APM Terminals also added that the investment was the highest by any port terminal operator in the nation.

ISteen Knudsen, the Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, in a statement said the terminal was on an exciting journey of a major transformation to deliver greater and more sustainable benefits to the Nigerian economy and society.

He said, “Since inception, we have invested around $438m purely into the handling equipment we have in the terminal. We have acquired mobile harbour cranes, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, reach stackers, forklifts, terminal trucks, empty handlers and invested in yard improvements.

“An equally important investment is the investment into our workforce, ensuring that we continuously develop our staff. This covers training, career progression and, of course, expanding the business and creating new jobs.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

