APM Terminals Apapa Introduces Berthing Window For Better Port Services

August 23, 20210108
Terminal services operator, APM Terminals, Apapa, has unveiled a Berthing Window that would ensure that port services are delivered efficiently.

This was shared in a statement signed by the terminal’s spokesperson, Bolaji Akinola, quoting the Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Richard Smith, as saying that the new service would create a “structure” to berthing schedules, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Smith said in the statement, “The berthing window is a major step towards bringing structure to the berthing schedule, cutting waiting time to zero, assisting shipping lines to maintain a regular fixed arrival time.

“This allows us to deliver better services to Nigerian importers and exporters.”

Also speaking on the newly introduced service, the Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Olufunmilayo Olotu, said that the Berthing Window would eliminate “waiting down”.

She said, “This development means the schedules are sent ahead and there will be no more waiting time.

“We are placing premium on professionalism and professionalism means aligning with international best practices, one of which we are witnessing.

“It has been said that shipping is all about time and time is money. We want to reduce the number of ships that are kept waiting at anchorage.

“Therefore, our duty is to ensure that we reduce the waiting time to the barest minimum, and we are collaborating with APM Terminals to ensure that customers are satisfied.”

