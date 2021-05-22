fbpx
Apiculture: Nigerian Youths Implored To Harness Benefits Of Bee Keeping

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, on Friday urged youths to harness the potential in apiculture sector for the growth of the nation’s economy.

Nanono, who made the call at the Nigerian Youth Beekeepers Summit to commemorate the 2021 World Bee Day in Abuja, emphasised that apiculture portends great investment opportunities for the youth.

The 2021 World Bee Day is with the theme ‘Exploring the Potential of Apiculture in Nigeria’.

Represented by Mr Victor Egbon, Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, in the Ministry, Nanono described beekeeping as a great development for youths interested in agriculture.

“I implore you therefore to explore and bring up the best potential of the apiculture industry for the growth of the nation’s economy and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“This is really a great development for our youths who are embracing diverse areas of agriculture.

“Apiculture as you know is an area still largely untapped in Nigeria.

“The very many opportunities within the Honey Bee value chain provide employment, means of livelihood, wealth and high nutrition to the teeming populace.

“This portends great investment for now and the future in Nigeria.

“As you are aware apart from honey, other bee products of value include bee wax, propolis, pollen, bee venom and royal jelly to mention a few.

He said that the value chain of bee keeping was also a vast area to be tapped by Nigerian youths for its significant advantages.

“These products are useful in pharmaceutical, confectioneries, beverages, medicine and cosmetic industries.

“It is necessary to take advantage of these strings of profitable aspects of bee production, processing and marketing.

“And I will like to let you know that the ministry is supporting the honey bee value chain in its programmes,’’ he said.

Bee keepers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described the practice as a money spinning venture.

Miss Blessing Asapu urged Nigerians to understand that bee keeping goes beyond honey.

“There are other things like propolis, bee wax used for cosmetics.

“If youths embrace beekeeping, Nigeria will be an exporter of this commodity. But unfortunately they are scared to do so,’’ Asapu said.

Mr Bolowaji Durogbola, Secretary, Youths for Apiculture Initiative, urged policy makers to come up with favourable policies aimed at promoting beekeeping in the country.

NAN

