APC: “We Have Not Disqualified Any Presidential Aspirant” – Adamu

June 5, 2022090
Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said none of the party’s presidential aspirant have been disqualified.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that John Oyegun, the Chairman of APC’s presidential screening committee, on Friday said only 13 of the 23 aspirants were cleared after its scrutiny.

However on Saturday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Adamu hinted that all 23 were still in contention regardless of the screening committee’s verdict.

“I want to say very clearly that no aspirant has been disqualified,” Adamu said. We have the report. It’s like sitting for an exam. And even if you pass, there is a grading; there is first class, second class upper, second class lower, and a pass.

“The President has invited all of them to dinner today.”

APC: "We Have Not Disqualified Any Presidential Aspirant" – Adamu
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

