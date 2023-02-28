APC Urges Other Parties To Accept Defeat

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slammed opposition parties on Tuesday for calling for the cancellation of the February 25 presidential election.

Dele Alake, the APC PCC’s Media Adviser, slammed the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for calling for the election to be canceled, saying it would be a “abortion of democracy” at a press conference on Tuesday.

Alake asked the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and that of LP, Peter Obi to “accept defeat honourably”.

“This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the result declared by the collation centres in the states,” he said.

“In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Buhari in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.

“We urge Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour instead of heating the polity with reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi do the needful, the necessary thing and save Nigeria by calling Tinubu now and conceding defeat.”