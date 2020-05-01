APC Urges Nigerian Workers To Enhance Their Productivity Amid Lockdown

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged Nigerian workers to use the COVID-19 lockdown to equip themselves with information and skills to enhance their productivity.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu said this in Abuja on Thursday while felicitating with Nigerian workers on the 2020 International Workers’ Day.

“We enjoin Nigerian workers to use the lockdown to equip themselves with information and skills that will enable them productively function in the changing global work culture.

“And tap into opportunities that the eventual and gradual easing of the lockdown will bring.

“The APC acknowledges the tireless efforts, resilience, patience, and commitment of the Nigerian worker in the onerous task of nation-building,” he said.

Welfare assurance

Issa-Onilu assured the workers that the Nigerian Government would continue to prioritise on their welfare.

“The APC also assures the workers that President Muhammadu Buhari is putting all necessary measures in place to ensure that workers and, indeed, all Nigerians are not negatively impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic now and in the future.

“No doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption in our normal lives, particularly work…However, the long-term consequences of the pandemic — how it will reshape our work culture, ways of doing business, provision of services, and new opportunities — are still difficult to imagine.

“We urge workers not to relent in their support for this administration as we battle COVID-19, in addition to getting the nation’s economy back on its trajectory of growth as quickly as possible,” Issa-Onilu said.

The 2020 International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, or May Day, comes at a time the world is combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has kept economies across the world locked down.

Source: VON