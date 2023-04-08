APC Tells Biden To Trash Chimamanda’s Open Letter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has urged US President Joe Biden to “trash” an open letter addressed to him by celebrated author Chimamanda Adichie.

Chimamanda noted in an open letter to US President Joe Biden published on Thursday in The Atlantic that a spokesperson for the US Department of State acknowledged the frustration expressed about the polls’ conduct and technical glitches.

She was perplexed by the envoy’s description of the process as a “competitive election” that “represents a new era for Nigerian politics and democracy.”

“Surely, American intelligence cannot be this inept,” she contended.

Bayo Onanuga, the APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, responded in a terse tweet on Friday, urging Biden to dispose of the letter as soon as it arrives.

“Dear President Joe Biden, please just trash the open letter by Chimamanda on Nigeria’s election once it gets to your desk. She wrote fiction, inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi,” he said.

