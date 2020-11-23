APC Slams PDP Over Response On Visit To Goodluck Jonathan

November 23, 2020 24

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some of APC Governors to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in a statement, while reacting to the opposition’s comment on the APC Governors’ visit to the former President, said PDP has lost focus.

APC said the reason for the visit was taking steps “to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance”.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is obviously rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni led the APC delegation.

“At a time when the PDP and its leadership are grappling with a crisis of confidence, one would expect the failed opposition to focus on picking itself up.

“As a party for all progressives, the APC on its part will continue to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance.”