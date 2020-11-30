APC Schedules Emergency Virtual NEC Meeting For December 8

November 30, 2020 27

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said in line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting would be virtual.

“An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

“In a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will “review the party’s position and set agenda for the party’s next move.

“In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course. The meeting is slated for 11am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja,” he stated.