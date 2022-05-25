APC Revises Schedule For Primary Elections

May 25, 2022 146

The All Progressives Congress (APC) once again reviewed its schedule for the upcoming 2023 general election.

APC has fixed May 27 and 28, 2022 for the house of representatives and senate primaries, respectively.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that prior to the review of the schedule, the house of representatives primaries were scheduled to hold on May 26, while that for senate should have held on May 27.

The revised schedule was contained in a statement issued by Felix Morka, APC spokesman, on Tuesday.

The date for the governorship and state houses of assembly primaries is May 26 and May 29 and 30 for the special convention to pick a presidential candidate.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, 24th of May, 2022, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections,” the statement reads.

“Thursday, 26th of May, 2022: Governorship – (State Delegates); State House of Assembly – (LGA Delegates).

“Friday, 27th of May, 2022 – House of Representatives – (LGA Delegates); Saturday, 28th of May, 2022 – Senate – (LGA Delegates).

“Please note that the Special Convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”