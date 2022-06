Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, and Godswill Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, have withdrawn from the presidential race of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed Bola Tinubu as their preferred candidate.

Both Amosun and Akpabio, therefore, enjoined delegates rooting for them to vote for Tinubu instead.

More to follow…