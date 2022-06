APC’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu has won the party’s presidential primary. He defeated his closest challengers, former minister Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with over 1,271 votes.

Amaechi received 316 votes, while Osinbajo received 235 votes.

Following the APC presidential Primary Election, where Tinbu emerges winner with 1,271 votes. Here is a list of aspirants with zero votes.

Tunde Bakare – 0 Rochas Okorocha Tien Jack-Rich keobasi Mokelu