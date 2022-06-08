APC Presidential Primaries: Delegates Fight As Voting Begins (Video)

APC Presidential Primaries: There has been slight drama at the Eagle Square in Abuja early hour of this morning as voting begins for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

As of the moment, voting is still going on and no one knows yet, where the pendulum will be swinging.

The national party leader, Bola Tinubu seems to be in a favourable position after six other aspirants stepped down to pledge their support for him.

Below are the breakdown:

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS THAT WILL SLUG IT OUT THIS MORNING

1) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2) Sen. Ahmad Lawan

3) Sen. Sanni Yerima

4) Professor Ben Ayade

5) Dr. Ogbonaya Onu

6) Pastor Tunde Bakare

7) Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

8) Sen. Rochas Okorocha

9) Alhaji Yahaya Bello

10) Mr. Jack Rich Tien

11) Mr. Ikeobasi Mokhelu

12) Professor Yemi Osinbajo

ASPIRANT THAT STEPPED DOWN FOR NOBODY

1) Sen. Ken Nnamani

ASPIRANT THAT DID NOT COME FOR THE PRIMARY

1) Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba

ASPIRANT THAT STEPPED DOWN FOR PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO

1) Dr. Nicholas Felix

ASPIRANTS THAT WANTS TO ALIGN WITH THE WINNER

1) Engr. Dave Umahi

ASPIRANTS THAT STEPPED DOWN FOR ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU

1) Alhaji Badaru Abubakar

2) Sen. Ibikunle Amosun

3) Sen. Ajayi Borrofice

4) Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole

5) Sen. Godswill Akpabio

6) Dr. Kayode Fayemi