APC Lawmakers Impeach Plateau State Assembly Speaker

October 28, 20210111
The Speaker of the Plateau state house of assembly, Abok Ayuba, has been impeached.

Ayuba was removed from office on Thursday morning after eight All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers voted in favour of his removal.

The impeachment was presided by Saleh Yipmong, the deputy speaker.

According to NAN, the eight lawmakers who voted in favour of the Speaker’s had access to the assembly complex as early as 6am to effect the impeachment process while operating under the heavy presence of security agents.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were reportedly denied access into the assembly complex.

It was gathered that a previous attempt by the lawmakers to impeach the lawmaker on Wednesday night had been unsuccessful.

A lawmaker representing Langtang north-central (PDP), Nanbol Daniel, stated that the impeachment is not valid because it did not follow the house’s rules on the impeachment of speaker and deputy speaker.

Also, on Wednesday, a petition against Ayuba had gone viral.

He was accused of corruption, abuse of office, financial misappropriation, among other allegations, by a group under the aegis of Youths Rights Against Corruption (YRAC).

The group had said it submitted a petition against Ayuba to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group also demanded that the speaker should immediately step down from his position pending the completion of the investigation.

Yakubu Sanda, a member representing the Pengana constituency (APC), has been named as the new speaker.

The eight lawmakers said they would present the new speaker to Simon Lalong, the governor, today.

