APC Has No Alternative But To Win Presidential Election – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has “no alternative” but to win the presidential election in 2023.

Buhari spoke at the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima women’s presidential campaign team in Abuja on Monday.

The president, who was represented by Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff, stated that the inauguration of the APC women’s campaign team is a critical component of the party’s general election activities.

”To this end, I call on all members of this committee to take on this great responsibility as a testament of your selfless service to the APC.”

“I strongly believe that this committee will take the APC to greater heights by developing and implementing a collective and inclusive party strategy to ensure APC victory in the 2023 election, because there is no alternative to our victory.”

Furthermore, Buhari advised the campaign team not to limit their activities to Abuja, but to extend them to all of the country’s LGAs.

The president stated that women have been the “most supportive” group in his mission for a better Nigeria, and he urged them to work for the victory of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

“The mission that lies ahead for the committee is very clear, and time is not on your side.

“As this launch is being hosted in Abuja, we must remember that the real work lies in far places, away from Abuja,” he added.

”The task at hand lies in over 1,000 wards, and 774 local governments across the country where a party faithful will have to make a case before fellow citizens on our party’s candidate by articulating the vision and the programme for the country.

”The campaign should therefore resist the temptation for it to be turned into an Abuja activity.

“Throughout my political journey and my tenure, as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, women have remained the most loyal, the most supportive group in my mission for a better Nigeria.”