APC Governors Meet Tinubu Over Edo State Political Crisis

Some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have met with the party’s National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu.

This comes as part of efforts to douse the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the party ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The APC in Edo had been split since the disagreement arising from the absence of some lawmakers at the inauguration of the State House of Assembly, with a group loyal to the APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, and the other led by the incumbent governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

In a bid to resolve the dispute between the two groups, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi State), led Governor Obaseki and six other governors to seek Tinubu’s intervention in the matter.

The governors who attended the meeting which held on Sunday in Lagos included Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Mohammed Abubakar (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Adeboyega Oyetola (Osun).

