APC Disbands Presidential Campaign Council

Following the triumph of its flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disbanded its Presidential Campaign Council (PCP).

The council was formed to advocate for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, ahead of the 2023 elections.

The dissolution was announced in a statement signed by the PCC Director General, Governor Simon Lalong, and the council’s Secretary, James Faleke.

Lalong praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support for the APC presidential candidate throughout the election campaign, according to the statement.

The Plateau State Governor also commended all PCC members and supporters for their tireless efforts in ensuring the president-elect’s resounding win.

“Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket. The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates,” Lalong said.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign. We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The process of transitioning into a new era of Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work.”