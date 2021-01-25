APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

January 25, 2021 14

All Progressive Party (APC) chieftain Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after being away for one month.

The former Lagos State Governor was seen at the Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in company of some of his aides.

Tinubu was hospitalized in France for an undisclosed illness. There were speculations that the APC national leader had contracted the Coronavirus, which his media team debunked.

“Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, had said.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.”

There are reports that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would contest the 2023 presidential election.

Although Tinubu has not publicly declared his interest in the highest office in the land, his allies and associates have started campaigning.