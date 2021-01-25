fbpx
APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Returns to Nigeria

January 25, 2021014
APC Chieftain Bola Tiunbu Returns to Nigeria

All Progressive Party (APC) chieftain Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after being away for one month.

The former Lagos State Governor was seen at the Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, in company of some of his aides.

Tinubu was hospitalized in France for an undisclosed illness. There were speculations that the APC national leader had contracted the Coronavirus, which his media team debunked.

READ ALSO: US Govt Donates 40-Bed Mobile Hospital For Coronavirus Treatment


“Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, had said.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.”

There are reports that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would contest the 2023 presidential election.

Although Tinubu has not publicly declared his interest in the highest office in the land, his allies and associates have started campaigning.

About Author

APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu Returns to Nigeria
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Stock Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 20, 2016040

Market Capitalisation Drops N26billion As Dismal Trading Lingers

The Nigerian Stock Market, on Wednesday, October 19, continued to wallow in the south as a drop in trading activities from pervious sessions linger. As transactions on the bourse remained negative tre
Read More
Uganda Police Arrest Omah Lay For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines COVERCOVID-19 NewsLIFESTYLENEWSNEWSLETTER
December 14, 20200282

Uganda Police Arrest Omah Lay For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

The police in Uganda on Sunday announced the arrest of Omah Lay, a Nigerian singer, for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the country. The police in a statement said Omah Lay was arrested in connection
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 15, 2013027

Obanikoro: Ekiti, Osun Polls Will Determine PDP’s Future In South-West

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana, has tied the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-West to the outcomes of governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun states.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon