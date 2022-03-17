fbpx

APC Cancels Emergency National Executive Committee Meeting

March 17, 2022
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has on Wednesday cancelled the planned emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, APC’s National Secretary Caretaker/Extradiordnary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) made this known via a statement on Wednesday.

Akpanudoedehe explained that the meeting, earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, was cancelled on the directive of the National Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022, is hereby cancelled,” Akpanudoedehe said.

This statement comes after President Muhammadu Buhari told Governor Buni to take over the affairs of the ruling party when the duo met in the United Kingdom.

He had also cautioned the Governors elected on the APC platform to shun actions and utterances capable of causing disunity within the party.

