APC Cancels Edo Governorship Campaign Rally After Road Accident

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state canceled its Governorship campaign rally in Usen on Tuesday after a road crash involving party members.

An unconfirmed number of policemen were reportedly killed in the crash, which occurred at Oluku junction when a trailer ran into the vehicle of a travelling campaign entourage, the APC said.

In a statement endorsed by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, the campaign said it was suspending the scheduled event, to honour the dead.

On behalf of Pastor Ize-Iyamu, the APC Governorship candidate for the election and the party, Mayaki condoled with the families of the victims, saying they were not alone in their grief.

It pledged that the campaign would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief.

Reaching out to the families of the policemen involved in the fatal crash, the campaign said Edo would never forget their supreme sacrifice.

It called on everyone to pray for the soul of the dead, and against the recurrence of such tragedies.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also condoled with the APC and Ize-Iyamu over the accident.

“We sympathize with the families of the victims and pray that God grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss as well as grant the policemen eternal rest,” a statement signed by spokesman Chris Nehikhare, said.E

Source: Channels TV