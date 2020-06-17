APC Appoints Abiola Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday elevated Sen. Abiola Ajimobi to serve as its acting National Chairman after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Sen. Ajimobi was the party’s Deputy National Chairman for the southern region and is a former Governor of Oyo state.

In a statement signed by party spokesman Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu late Tuesday, the APC said its National Working Committee (NWC) had been guided by the party’s legal department in line with the provisions its constitution.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South ‘Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone’,” the statement said.

The Court of Appeal, earlier on Tuesday, had upheld the suspension of erstwhile National Chairman, Oshiomhole, by an Abuja High Court.

Ruling on the interlocutory appeal filed by Comrade Oshiomhole, the appellate court upheld the decision of the Federal Capital Territory High Court delivered by Justice Danlami Senchi which in March ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as well as restraining him from parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

Read the full statement: