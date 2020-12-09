fbpx
APC Announces Dissolution of Party’s Structures Nationwide

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

APC Announces Dissolution of Party’s Structures Nationwide

December 9, 20200119

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party All Progressive Congress (APC) concluded its emergency meeting which was held in the state with a decision to dissolve all state, zonal and national structures of the party.

The APC National Executive Committee also extended the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party by six months.

READ ALSO: Petrol May Sell For ₦180 As Oil Nears $50 Per Barrel

The meeting expelled a former National Vice Chairman of APC (South-south), Hilliard Eta, over a lawsuit he instituted against the party and failure to withdraw same after the party directed its members to do so.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai made these disclosures to State House reporters after the meeting.

Details later…

Related tags :

About Author

APC Announces Dissolution of Party’s Structures Nationwide
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

July 26, 201409

APGA Urges Insurgents To Have A Change Of Heart

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged those behind the bombing of innocent people to have a re-think and return to the path of religious and social rectitude. The party said no religiou
Read More
Gas pipeline BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 6, 2018028

NNPC: Nigeria Determined to End Fuel Importation 2019

CBN injects fresh $349.34m into forex market The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that Nigeria’s plan to end importation of refined petrol by December 2019 was not negotiable, a
Read More
[ MAIN ]ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 12, 2014122

Its Official! Desmond Elliot Will Run For Lagos Assembly Seat Under APC

Nollywood actor and producer, Desmond Elliot has officially unveiled his plans to contest for a seat in the lagos State House of Assembly in the forthcoming election, under the aegis of the All Progre
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon