APC Announces Dissolution of Party’s Structures Nationwide

December 9, 2020 119

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party All Progressive Congress (APC) concluded its emergency meeting which was held in the state with a decision to dissolve all state, zonal and national structures of the party.

The APC National Executive Committee also extended the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party by six months.

READ ALSO: Petrol May Sell For ₦180 As Oil Nears $50 Per Barrel

The meeting expelled a former National Vice Chairman of APC (South-south), Hilliard Eta, over a lawsuit he instituted against the party and failure to withdraw same after the party directed its members to do so.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai made these disclosures to State House reporters after the meeting.

Details later…