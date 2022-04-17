fbpx

LCC Postpones Resumption Of Toll Collection At The Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza

After several engagements with critical stakeholders, Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) is postponing toll collection at the Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza. 

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the toll collection was scheduled to begin on April 16th, 2022.

According to a statement sent to BizWatch Nigeria and signed by the Managing Director of LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, the company decided to delay the resumption of toll collection for further consultations with key stakeholders in the Eti-Osa, Lekki area, in a bid to address their concerns and arrive at a mutually favourable resolution of all issues.

Besides, the shift will give customers more time to register for the electronic devices.

“As a responsible organization, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders,” Mr. Omomuwasan said.

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.

The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza.”

This development is coming after series of meetings in the last week between the management of LCC and the leadership of the two main residents’ associations in the area, the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LESRA), and the Lekki Estate Residents Association (LERA).

The first of such meetings was presided over by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after which LCC and the residents’ associations met on two occasions.

Talks with key stakeholders will continue, whilst a new date for toll collection will be announced soon.

