Apapa Port Traffic Manager Bemoans Non-provision Of Space For Towed Trucks

The Traffic Manager of the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Jubril Buba, has decried the non-provision of space by the government to serve as a holding area for towed trucks.

According to SHIPS & PORTS, Buba stated that this had led to a worsening traffic situation on the port access road.

“It is indeed appalling that we are still experiencing issues like these and it boils down to the fact that we are not provided space to accommodate rickety trucks even if we successfully tow them. To tow them is not an issue but the space,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue of rickety trucks plying the port, the Chairman, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemile, has urged the government to assist truck owners with “soft loans” to renew their fleet.

“The issue of trucks blocking half of the road has been on for a long time and our cry has been that government should give us soft loans that we can use to get trucks that are fit enough to carry all these heavy containers.

“Most of these truck owners depend on foreign truck manufacturers when it comes to purchasing. However, if these trucks develop a fault while carrying products, the owner might not easily get the spare parts in the country, which would definitely cause congestion on the road.

“We are now using this medium to beg the government to empower us with soft loans that can enable us buy efficient trucks,” he said.