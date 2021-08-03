Apapa-Oshodi Expressway To Undergo Partial Shutdow For 3 Weeks

August 3, 2021 105

Vehicular movement along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway will be diverted come August 9. The planned partial shut down of the highway is due to the fire incident of January 2021 on Apapa Oshodi expressway following a tanker explosion around the Airport Flyover Bridge at Toyota on Oshodi/Isolo Expressway.

An integrity test was conducted on the bridge after the explosion incident to ascertain its structural status.

In accordance with this development, the Federal Ministry of Works will embark on emergency repairs of the bridge beginning August 9 to October 3, 2021.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the vehicular movement for Oshodi bound commuters would be restricted with effect from 12:00 midnight August 9, 2021, and reopened partially on the midnight of August 14, 2021, for the first stage of repairs.

He added that the repair works on the bridge for the second phase will take off immediately for a period of seven weeks to fast-track the rehabilitation.

Oladeinde noted that traffic will be channeled from the main carriageway to the service lane of the Oshodi-bound lane for the first five days and subsequently for seven weeks.

In the diversion plan, traffic heading towards the Oshodi-bound lane would be diverted to the service lane at Ladipo, while those heading to Mile 2 would be diverted to the Airport road.

Two lanes on both Oshodi and Mile 2-bound lanes would equally be open to vehicular movement to ease movement, Oladehinde added.

He also gave assurance that the traffic management agency, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be available to control the flow of movement and limit inconveniences that may arise due to the repair works.

He also stated that alternative routes have been mapped out and repaired in readiness for the construction.

The Lagos State Government has advised motorists to drive with caution and patience, noting that “this will help ameliorate the traffic stress that may accompany the rehabilitation process.”