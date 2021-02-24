Apapa Gridlock: Trucks E-Call-Up Begins Saturday

February 24, 2021 35

The electronic call-up system for trucks to coordinate the movement of trucks in and out of Apapa and Tin Can port will begin on Saturday, February 27.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, made this known during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.

She said the partnership with Lagos State Government was to ensure compliance to ease the traffic congestion.

With this development, the movement of trucks in and out of the Lagos seaports will from next Saturday be organised through a transparent electronic call-up system that will be based on a first-come-first-serve basis.

She said, “Having identified these trucks parks through a public process, we have listed eight truck parks that have been certified by Lagos State government and by NPA as approved parks where all trucks that have the intention of doing business in the Port sit until they are called upon using an electronic call-up.”

On the partnership, she said from Saturday, any truck found on the port access road that has not been called upon through the e-call-up will be impounded by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), supported by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Port Authority Security.

Sanwo-Olu praised NPA for the innovative approach towards tackling the truck menace around ports, pledging that the State Government would sustain the effort with strict enforcement of traffic regulations along the Apapa corridor.