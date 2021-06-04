Apapa Gridlock Can Be Contained By Effective Collaboration Between FRSC, NSC, Others

June 4, 2021 66

To put an end to the enduring gridlock experienced on the Apapa Road, effective collaboration between the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), and other stakeholders is necessary.

This was stated by the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Opeyemi, in an interactive session.

He said, “With effective collaboration between FRSC, Shippers’ Council and other stakeholders, we can get the desired results to eliminate the Apapa traffic gridlock.”

Also speaking at the session was the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Hassan Bello, who disclosed that the council and the FRSC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would create a framework guiding the activities of truck drivers, aiding them in the delivery of effective services.

He said, “We have signed an MoU with the FRSC that would ensure standards among our truckers.

READ ALSO: Refinery Upgrade Will Cost Nigeria, Others $15.7bn – ARDA

“Also, we believe that the efficient utilisation of VTAs would ensure efficient and effective service delivery across the nation’s transport chain and reduce accidents resulting from drivers’ fatigue.

“NSC also has the mandate to ensure efficient and effective service delivery is enforced across the transport chain.

“Our partnership between the NSC and the FRSC has recorded reasonable landmarks, especially in traffic management and safety of cargo in transit.”

Commenting on the importance of the signed MoU, Boboye said that it would change the landscape of the country’s haulage system, adding that its implementation would be immediate as it was necessary to curb the loss of lives and properties experienced in the current system.

Boboye said, “The stakeholders have keyed into the MoU signed between NSC and FRSC to address several critical areas of road haulage.

“With the full implementation of the MoU and other plans with NSC and other stakeholders, we should see a new road haulage system in the country in terms of minimum safety standards, training of truck drivers, and linkages in terms of access to drivers’ license database for truck operators as well as the Apapa traffic situation.

“NSC will work out the immediate implementation because we are talking about actions that lead to the loss of lives and valuable properties.”