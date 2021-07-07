Apapa Customs Command Rakes-in N366bn in H1, 2021

July 7, 2021 90

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS,) Apapa Area Command, on Tuesday, stated that it recorded N366 billion in revenue collection in the first half of 2021.

This was disclosed by the Area Controller, Comptroller Yusuf Ibrahim, during a media briefing in Lagos. According to Area Controller, the figure marks a 61 percent growth when compared to N227 billion collected in the first half of last year.

He attributed the success to the “resilience and commitment” of officers in the command, in ensuring the collection of appropriate revenue.

“The Command has taken a giant stride in the just-concluded month of June which yielded an outstanding result in its revenue generation.

“We are, therefore, motivated even to do more and more in the coming months,” he said.

Ibrahim noted that N78.4 billion was collected by the command in June, an increase of over 90 percent compared to the N42.4 billion collected in the corresponding month under review.

He also pointed out that the sustained anti-smuggling effort and the increased level of compliance has led to a drop in smuggling activities throughout the command.

“Thus, for the period under review, the command recorded 10 seizures of various uncustomed goods such as tomato paste, used clothing, unregistered pharmaceutical drugs, others with a Duty Paid Value of N442 million.

“This unprecedented record is a great validation of our new approach to revenue drive.

“It is also fitting to emphasise here that this volume of revenue has never been recorded in the history of the flagship command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Consequent upon the above and in line with the provision of extant laws, trade guidelines and enforcement of Government Fiscal Policy, the command was able to strengthen its anti-smuggling operation against economic saboteurs through timely credible intelligence-driven network.

“This led to the seizure of 46 containers between January to June with Duty Paid Value of N27.6 billion,” he said.