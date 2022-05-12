fbpx

May 12, 2022
AP Moller Terminal, Maersk Shipping Partner, Here's Why

AP Moller Terminal, a terminal operator, and Maersk Shipping Company, have partnered for the purpose of promoting port efficiency in Nigeria.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the Spokesperson of the terminal, Dr. Bolaji Akiola, said that a remarkable improvement in operational efficiency had been achieved on the West Africa network, with Fixed Berthing Windows (FBWs0, among the key and high-impactful levers.

Explaining further, he said that FBWs were first launched mid-2021 at APM Terminals Apapa, after which they were introduced at West Africa Container Terminal in Onne, Meridian Port Services in Tema and APM Terminals Nouakchott.

“Fixed Berthing Windows have been made possible due to a strong collaboration between teams, creative network solutions and focused execution. FBWs have enabled a reduction in deployed capacity by 15 per cent, while slightly increasing carrying capacity, thus allowing twenty-foot equivalent units-saved capacity, improved productivity and reduction in vessel waiting time. In these extraordinary times, capacity is priceless and asset turn improvement is critical for the success of the company strategy,” he said.

Also speaking, Joe Sunxiuwu of Huawei, said, “Fixed berth window is a big innovation and improvement. From that, the international leading time from China reduced more than one month. The time-saving can drive project delivery completion as earlier as possible and bring lot of profits for Huawei customers, like MTN, Airtel, amongst others.”

Obaseki Lauds Makinde For Inauguration Of Bus Terminals In Oyo
AP Moller Terminal Partners Maersk Shipping
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

