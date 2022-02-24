fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Anyim Capable To Occupy Any Political Office – Buhari

February 24, 2022088

His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the incumbent president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has expressed his firm belief in the competence of Anyim Pius Anyim, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to fill any political office in Nigeria.

In a goodwill message from the president delivered by the sitting SGF, Boss Mustapha at Anyim’s 61st birthday celebration, the president declared that Anyim’s professional history is an explicit indicator that he can excellently handle any political seat in Nigeria and administer quality governance.

Given that Anyim is one of the leading candidates for the 2023 Nigerian Presidency under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), this high profile endorsement from the Mr. President distinguishes him from the pack as a man who is tested and trusted, tried and proven. 

Those who worked with him and those who came after have lauded his ability to navigate Nigeria’s many sensitive issues and his dedication to national growth, the President said.

What better man can be trusted to take Nigeria to greater heights if not Senator Anyim? The former senate President can be counted on to provide a greater Nigeria at a time when Nigerians are looking for a competent, qualified, capable, and trustworthy leader.

Senator Anyim has on, October 30, 2021 indicated interest to run the presidential race in the 2023 general elections.

Buhari Reacts As Nigerians Beg For Evacuation From Ukraine
Related tags :

About Author

Anyim Capable To Occupy Any Political Office – Buhari
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 4, 20154374

U.S Investment Firm Injects $1 Billion Into Nigeria’s Mortgage Sector

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A global investment firm, with massive expertise in asset backed mortgage securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, is set to inject $1 billion (about N200 billion) in
Read More
January 15, 20140225

Ex Ondo Commissioner, Akerele Dies In His Sleep

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, Ranti Akerele, a former Information Commissioner and chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Ondo State died in his sleep. It was gathered by Vangu
Read More
May 17, 20142211

“Gas Price, Electricity Tariff May Increase”- FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government  has said that the price of gas to power plants in Nigeria may be increased from its current $1.5 to $2 mbtu in the nearest future an
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.