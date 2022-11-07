Anxiety Sets In As ASUU Begins Emergency NEC Meeting

A meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been called in response to the Federal Government’s payment of “half salary” to academics. On Monday, the meeting at the University of Abuja began around 12:40 PM.

This information was provided by a NEC member who preferred to remain anonymous.

The meeting’s agenda includes deciding whether ASUU should stop its strike over the incomplete payment. As a result of the government paying academics “half salaries,” ASUU convened an urgent NEC meeting.

According to the union, the salary was “amputated and insensitive” as of October 2022. Justifying the government’s decision, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, noted that the government paid the lecturers pro-rata.

More to come…